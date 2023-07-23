iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

