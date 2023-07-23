J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Argus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.30.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average is $178.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.
Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,271. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
