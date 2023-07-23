J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Argus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.30.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average is $178.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,271. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.