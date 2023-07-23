J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.30.

JBHT stock opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,271. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

