Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,837 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $128.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.25.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

