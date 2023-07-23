Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

