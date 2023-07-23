Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

