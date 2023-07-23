Jefferies Financial Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.20.

NASDAQ:META opened at $294.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.37 and a 200 day moving average of $218.96. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

