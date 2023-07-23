JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $192.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.12.

Shares of FSLR opened at $197.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 507.46 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

