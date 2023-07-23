JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $189.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus raised Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.04. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

