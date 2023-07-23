JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $55.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.