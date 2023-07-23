JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. 3,560,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,458. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

