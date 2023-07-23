JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Reduced by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 4.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,001 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 182,370 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

