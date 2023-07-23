Kaspa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.34 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $792.31 million and $36.34 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,789,520,541 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,776,826,160.704006 with 19,776,826,944.69508 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04028035 USD and is up 18.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $30,858,708.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

