Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 30,197 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

