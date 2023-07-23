Key Financial Inc Acquires 568 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

