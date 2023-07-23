Key Financial Inc Has $42,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 168.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $596,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

