Key Financial Inc Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.