Key Financial Inc Sells 265 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WPC opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

