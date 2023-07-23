Key Financial Inc Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,397,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,146,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $286.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.24. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

