KeyCorp Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $267.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

