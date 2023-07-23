Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,768. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

