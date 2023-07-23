Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,316 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,095,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,995,128. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

