Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,588,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999,598. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

