Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 2,661,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,570. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

