Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 11,278,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,291,512. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

