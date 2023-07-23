Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

