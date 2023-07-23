Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 22,388,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.