Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. 18,251,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.