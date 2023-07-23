KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $77,475.14 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,925.66 or 1.00030385 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00971872 USD and is up 39.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $82,156.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.