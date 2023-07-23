KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.97 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $81,047.12 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00971872 USD and is up 39.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $82,156.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

