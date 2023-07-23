Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Volume of $467,638.00

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and approximately $467,638.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00105804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

