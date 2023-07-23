Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

KKPNY opened at $3.62 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.