Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.