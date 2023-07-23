Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

KHNGY stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.9891 per share. This is a boost from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

