Kujira (KUJI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $221,047.02

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $84.23 million and approximately $221,047.02 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.76342869 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $153,884.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

