Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 249,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

