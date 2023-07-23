Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 25,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after buying an additional 431,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

AMD traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,815,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,171,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.