LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0052

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $92,077.61 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

