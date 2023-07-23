Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NVS opened at $105.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

