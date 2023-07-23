Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,014 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

