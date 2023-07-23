Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $3.67 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

