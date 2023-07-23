Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,278,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,173.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $562.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

