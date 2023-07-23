Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 373,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,508,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.74% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

