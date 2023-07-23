Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 200,283 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $499,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 544.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,154.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.