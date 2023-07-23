Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 200,283 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $499,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 544.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,154.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.