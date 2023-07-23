Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 0.9% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

