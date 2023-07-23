Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,765,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 8,259,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,652.1 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FINMF stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

