Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

LSPD opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.36. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $7,723,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,396,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 611,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,978,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

