Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 819 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3,120.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

