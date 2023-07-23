Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,702 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 580,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 343,442 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 190,622 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 152,529 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

