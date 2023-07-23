Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

